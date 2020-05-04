Baton Rouge nail salon preparing with safety measures ahead of reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people are asking when nail salons will reopen. The official answer from the Governor’s Office is salon owners will have to wait until May 11 when Governor John Bel Edwards’ plans to update the state on what businesses can reopen and when. In the meantime, the owner of LaRouge Nail Salon in Baton Rouge, Oahn Phan, says she’s getting ready.
“Safety of my customers is priority here,” said Phan.
Phan is one of hundreds of owners whose nail salons have been shut down since March.
“We have to pay rent whether we open or not. We have to pay utilities and all the insurance and everything to still have this place going,” said Phan.
Phan is already getting ready to reopen once given the green light from the state. They have put up one large section of Plexiglas so there are no holes in between stations. On the pedicure side of the salon, there will be curtains installed between each chair even though the plan is to seat customers at every other station.
“Before, we could take 13 people at one time and that’s according to the stations that we have, the available stations we have. Now, it’s probably down to seven because we have to sit people far apart,” said Phan. “State guidelines have not required for people to do anything, but I still think it is a necessity to do that just for the safety for everybody.”
Every technician will wear a mask, a face shield, and switch gloves between every customer, not to mention, all the nail clippers, filers, and supplies are sanitized and repackaged after every use.
Plus, there will be guidelines for customers as well.
“Right before their service, they have to wash their hands and we probably will take everybody’s temperature as well,” said Phan. “The mask will be mandatory for everybody that comes through that door, whether you are a customer or technician.”
Now it’s just a waiting game with several questions. Amid any fears, how many technicians and customers will return? One answer Phan knows for sure is she’s ready to open with everyone’s safety in mind.
