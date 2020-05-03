Over 1,000 families served at food distribution event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 1,500 families collected food and supplies Saturday, May 2, at The Living Faith Christian Center on Windbourne Avenue.
“The need is there with the pandemic with people being off from work. People shouldn’t have to choose if they’re going to get their medication or food or supplies,” said State Representative C. Denise Marcelle.
Marcelle partnered with various organizations, including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the U.S. Army National Guard to help distribute the items.
“We’re out serving families that either dont have the option to work, can’t work, can’t get to work that may need the food, can’t eat, don’t have any source of income. We’re serving those types of families,” said Second Lieutenant Jesse Frazier.
The event lasted from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. However, many families say they arrived hours early in order to receive one of the supply kits being given on a first come first serve basis.
“I left home for about 7:30 this morning. I don’t live far from here, but it is what is,” said one woman waiting in line.
Marcelle says they plan to have other food and supply giveaways to help families affected by COVID-19.
East Baton Rouge Parish Councilwoman Tara Wicker also held a distribution event for gig, contract, and hospitality workers at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church Saturday.
Wicker said the event was a success with hundreds being served. Anyone still needing grocery boxes should call (225) 317-1849 to schedule pick up, she said.
