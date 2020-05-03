Marino Casem, former Southern football coach and athletic director, laid to rest

Casem won 18 games for the Jaguars in his two years at Southern before becoming athletic director. He sent players like Rufus Porter, Maurice Hurst, and Michael Ball to the NFL in that short span wearing the headset for Southern. “The Godfather” was known for his sense of humor and big laugh but also being a tough taskmaster with some harsh practice tactics and some always entertaining, if not always G-rated, locker room talks.