FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend to start the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we begin the first full week in May, temperatures will slowly but steadily climb through Tuesday. The good news is that we’ve kept 90° temperatures off the 10 day forecast.
High pressure will remain in control keeping things dry and warm into the first part of the work week.
Southerly winds at the surface will continue to pump warm and slightly humid air into the local area. This surface base moisture may produce a few patches of fog over the next few mornings.
A weak cold front is set to arrive Wednesday morning. The front won’t be strong enough to support thunderstorms so severe weather is not a concern. Most will stay dry as we see only scattered morning rain showers Wednesday.
Those that see rain will average less than 0.10″. Don’t expect this front to do much to our warm temperatures. A stronger cold front is expected to arrive late Friday into early Saturday.
Long range models differ on exact timing and intensity of this system at this time. For now the forecast will reflect most of the rain arriving late Friday. We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms, but the overall threat for severe weather is low.
The rain should exit by sunrise Saturday leaving behind a picture perfect Mother’s Day weekend.
Temperatures will be taking a dip thanks to the stronger cold front. Expect temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal next weekend. Temperatures will start to moderate into the following work week, but should remain a few degrees below normal.
