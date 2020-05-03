FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pair of cold fronts over next 10 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a little bit of something for everyone in the world of weather during our 10-day outlook.
Currently, the local area is sitting under high pressure. This high-pressure system is keeping us dry and warm.
Temperatures will continue to warm a few degrees each day through Tuesday.
As a result of increasing morning temperatures and moisture, some patchy morning fog will be possible for the first half of the workweek.
We do not anticipate dense fog becoming a problem.
Late Tuesday into early Wednesday the first of a pair of cold fronts will push through the area.
The first cold front will be weak with limited rain potential.
For now, we’ve put a few isolated showers in the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning forecasts.
Wednesday afternoon into Thursday will see only a slight cool down due to this passed front.
A stronger cold front is expected to arrive either late Friday or early Saturday.
Long-range models continue to differ on exact timing about 6 to 12 hours. Both indicate a potential for widespread rain with a few t-storms and pockets of heavy rain.
The rain should leave in time to salvage the majority of the Mother’s Day weekend.
Temperatures will be very pleasant next weekend dropping 5 to 10 degrees below normal.
A slow but steady warm up is anticipated as we move into the following workweek.
