FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pair of cold fronts over next 10 days

By Jeff Morrow | May 3, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 5:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a little bit of something for everyone in the world of weather during our 10-day outlook.

Currently, the local area is sitting under high pressure. This high-pressure system is keeping us dry and warm.

Temperatures will continue to warm a few degrees each day through Tuesday.

As a result of increasing morning temperatures and moisture, some patchy morning fog will be possible for the first half of the workweek.

We do not anticipate dense fog becoming a problem.

.
. (Source: .)

Late Tuesday into early Wednesday the first of a pair of cold fronts will push through the area.

The first cold front will be weak with limited rain potential.

For now, we’ve put a few isolated showers in the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning forecasts.

.
. (Source: .)

Wednesday afternoon into Thursday will see only a slight cool down due to this passed front.

A stronger cold front is expected to arrive either late Friday or early Saturday.

Long-range models continue to differ on exact timing about 6 to 12 hours. Both indicate a potential for widespread rain with a few t-storms and pockets of heavy rain.

.
. (Source: .)

The rain should leave in time to salvage the majority of the Mother’s Day weekend.

Temperatures will be very pleasant next weekend dropping 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

.
. (Source: .)

A slow but steady warm up is anticipated as we move into the following workweek.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.