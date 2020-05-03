BRFD: Fire believed to have started in dryer destroys home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family has been displaced after a fire believed to have started in a clothes dryer destroyed a home on Saturday, May 2.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Ontario Street near North Acadian Thruway a little after 9 p.m.
Firefighters said the three people at the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.
They added the homeowner reported smelling smoke and finding clothes on fire in the dryer. According to investigators, the homeowner tried to put out the fire but was overcome by smoke and got out of the house.
Seven units from BRFD responded to the fire, which caused extensive damage to more than half of the house, according to officials. They added the rest of the house has significant heat, smoke, and water damage, so it is being considered a total loss.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
