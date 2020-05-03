After Further Review: Five takes on Taysom Hill/Jameis Winston debate

With Winston, it’s the exact opposite. All the doubts come from what he’s done on the field. He’s been a starter since the day he entered the league and has been all over the map. His good was great, but his bad was terrible and that was with significant talent around him in Tampa Bay. When his tenure there was over, there were more L’s than W’s. That’s just reality. Of course it wasn’t all his fault, but he did play a role. With the Saints he’ll have a chance to learn and improve his decision-making. However, just assuming his erratic play will disappear because he wears black and gold now is not smart either. Until he demonstrates his growth on the field when it counts, there will be legitimate concern on giving him the keys to the franchise.