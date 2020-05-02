Thousands of power cords sold with photo, document scanners can melt and catch fire

Thousands of power cords sold with photo, document scanners can melt and catch fire
Epson says it received 15 complaints of adapters sold with its scanners melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage. (Source: USCPSC)
By Kevin Foster | May 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 3:20 PM

(WAFB) - Epson says it received 15 complaints of adapters sold with its scanners melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage.

Adapters included with the brand’s V-series scanners (V30/V33/V37/V300/V330/V370) sold between January 2010 and December 2015 are being recalled.

“EPSON” and internal part code “EADP-16CB B” are printed on the label.

About 314,000 adapters are impacted, in addition to 25,000 sold in Canada.

Contact Epson to receive a free replacement by calling 888-367-2656.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.