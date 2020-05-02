Thousands of power cords sold with photo, document scanners can melt and catch fire

(WAFB) - Epson says it received 15 complaints of adapters sold with its scanners melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage.
Adapters included with the brand’s V-series scanners (V30/V33/V37/V300/V330/V370) sold between January 2010 and December 2015 are being recalled.
“EPSON” and internal part code “EADP-16CB B” are printed on the label.
About 314,000 adapters are impacted, in addition to 25,000 sold in Canada.
Contact Epson to receive a free replacement by calling 888-367-2656.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.