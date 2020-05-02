SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: U-High ‘Be the Light’ Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The “senior spotlight” segment continued Friday night on the campus of U-High.
The Cubs held their “Be the Light” car parade to pay tribute to student-athletes whose seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus.
U-High honored seniors from the baseball, softball, track and field, and the tennis teams.
Coaches, parents, and fellow students were in attendance to give the class of 2020 the proper send-off.
