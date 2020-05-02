Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are asserting control in a power struggle with the governor. The dispute is over who decides how to spend more than $1 billion the state is receiving from the federal government for coronavirus relief. Republican leaders of the House and Senate say the Mississippi Constitution gives spending authority to the Legislature. But, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says a state law gives the governor some spending power during emergencies. Legislators voted Friday to put most of the relief money into a fund that they control. Mississippi has more than 7,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 281 deaths from it.