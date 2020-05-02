FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There won’t be many complaints about the weather this weekend. Today and tomorrow stay dry under mostly clear skies.
High pressure will continue to slowly move across the area. Southerly winds will bring a slightly humid airmass and warm temperatures, but conditions will stay fairly comfortable for the time of year. Overall this will be a weekend to try and get outside while following social distancing guidelines.
We stay dry into the start of the work week. Temperatures will continue to get steadily warmer, but right now we keep 90° temperatures out of the 10 day forecast. Watch for a few areas of patchy fog early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Our next opportunity for rain will come Wednesday mainly during the morning hours. Even then rain chances don’t look that high with only scattered showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder. Rain amounts will average less than 0.10″ for most.
A weak cold front will push through Wednesday late morning helping to bring temperatures down a few degrees to close out the work week.
Another front will arrive late Friday into Saturday morning triggering once again only scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now it looks like all rain will get out of here in time for Mother’s Day Sunday, May 10.
