Patrons get to enjoy patio dining at restaurants for first time in nearly two months
Zippy's on Perkins Road reopened its patio Friday, May 1 and says it is following the governor's new regulations for restaurants. (Source: WAFB)
By Lester Duhé | May 1, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 8:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Baton Rouge area restaurants are perhaps getting a little boost to their business now that some restrictions that were part of the governor’s stay-at-home orders have been lifted.

Friday, May 1 was the first time in a very long while that people could sit and eat on the patio of their favorite restaurant.

