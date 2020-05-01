NOPD: 79-year-old man reported missing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding 79-year-old Joseph Condoll.
Condoll was last seen on April 3. His family has attempted to contact him on his cell phone, but have not heard back.
Neighbors from his apartment complex, located in the 3400 block of Tulane Avenue, say they have not seen him for a while, according to the report.
The report says Condoll is known to visit several shops in the city and travels by scooter or public transportation.
Anyone with information regarding Condoll’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.