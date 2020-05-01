On May 19: Let’s second line to thank our front line

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To honor Louisiana’s essential workers, during the pandemic the 19 Thanks campaign is calling for all residents of Louisiana to fill the air, and airwaves, with our state’s beloved signature march anthem, “When the Saints Go Marching In" on Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
The 19 Thanks campaign recognizes and appreciates the wide array of workers and industries working on the front line, our heroes and “Saints,” that are essential to the state.
“For those of us fortunate enough to be at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we owe our deepest thanks to all essential workers including those often not considered,” said Deborah Sternberg, founder of 19 Thanks. “Let’s show our support and make some noise by singing, dancing and celebrating the “Saints” across Louisiana. In this way, our neighbors risking their lives for the well-being of our communities will feel the support as we unite around this effort.”
Beginning Friday, May 1, industries in Louisiana will be celebrated for their heroic actions as part of our essential workforce.
Videos will be distributed widely through 19 Thanks’ social media channels, as well as through our partner organizations and industries, encouraging Louisiana residents to post notes, pictures and video messages thanking essential workers and using the hashtag - #19Thanks.
Residents in Louisiana are encouraged to sing, dance, have parade in yards, “mask”-erade, decorate, second-line with families, and make some noise and coordinate with neighbors to show our appreciation for essential workers.
Use the hashtag #19Thanks to share your videos or photos showing your appreciation.
“Louisiana is a resilient state with a diverse economy of essential workers, from the postal workers to the engineers making supplies needed to fight COVID-19. This statewide tribute will unify us around a shared sense of gratitude, reinforcing the value that Louisiana is a warm place to call home,” said ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Manager Stephanie Cargile. “When it comes to supporting our essential workers, let’s ALL be in that number!”
A variety of Louisiana businesses are supporting the effort including ExxonMobil, Entergy Louisiana, Hancock Whitney Bank and Regions Bank.
Louisiana celebrities and elected leaders, such as Drew Brees, Governor John Bel Edwards and Congressman Garret Graves have already given their support for the 19 Thanks initiative. Additional state and local figures will be featured throughout the first 19 days of May.
