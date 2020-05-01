On May 19: Let’s second line to thank our front line

“For those of us fortunate enough to be at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, we owe our deepest thanks to all essential workers including those often not considered,” said Deborah Sternberg, founder of 19 Thanks. “Let’s show our support and make some noise by singing, dancing and celebrating the “Saints” across Louisiana. In this way, our neighbors risking their lives for the well-being of our communities will feel the support as we unite around this effort.”