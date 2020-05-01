LSU receives commitment from 4-star LB/DE Zavier Carter

“Long but skinny athlete that plays out of position in high school and will need to show the capacity for weight gain. Plays defensive end but is a standup pass rusher or more likely an off-ball linebacker at the next level. Uses hands effectively to maximize length and keep blockers off his body. Good reactive quickness. Slippery as a pass rusher. Good motor in pursuit. Ability to bend the edge. Don’t see him operate in space in high school. Regularly allows yards after contact due to size issues. If you project weight gain and a smooth transition to a new position, there is real Power Five impact potential but there’s a low floor because of the unknown. If it hits, Carter has late round NFL Draft upside.”