Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana eateries plan outdoor seating as pandemic rolls on
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana restaurants are adding outdoor tables in a tiny step toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Friday, restaurants are now allowed to seat people outside, though without waiter service at the tables. New Orleans restaurants can't participate. North of the city in Mandeville, the Chinese restaurant Trey Yuen is putting out a few tables near its koi pond on one side and its little waterfall on the other. In southwest Louisiana, a meat market and restaurant owner says the change will give truckers a place to sit at a table rather than in their cabs at a nearby truck stop.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
2 guards at ICE jail die after contracting coronavirus
HOUSTON (AP) — Two guards at an immigration detention center in Louisiana have died after contracting the coronavirus, raising new questions about whether the U.S. government is adequately protecting 30,000 immigrants in custody and the staff guarding them. Relatives of both Carl Lenard and Stanton Johnson said the Richwood Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana, had at one point prevented them from wearing masks as the virus was spreading through the facility. Both families believe the men contracted the virus working at Richwood, which has 45 detainees confirmed to have COVID-19. The private prison company that operates Richwood did not immediately respond to a question for comment about the guards.
TEACHER-INDECENT BEHAVIOR
Police: Teacher accused of indecent behavior with student
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a male middle school teacher is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to at least one female student. Opelousas police said in a news release that 57-year-old Toranzo Arvie was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. News outlets report he's a teacher at Opelousas Junior High School. Police say a parent noticed the text messages and contacted authorities. The superintendent says the alleged contact was unrelated to school work. Arvie has been booked into jail. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PASTOR
Police: Callers bombard office in support of defiant pastor
CENTRAL, La. (AP) — A police department in Louisiana says its phones have been inundated by callers looking to voice their support of a pastor who was accused of attempting to run someone over while violating a ban on mass gatherings. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police in the city of Central apologized to residents who couldn’t get through to the agency. Authorities say a huge amount of calls supporting Life Tabernacle Church Pastor Tony Spell have tied up the line. Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Spell’s mother shared the department’s number, encouraging people to inundate the phones. Corcoran asked residents to call 911 in the event of an emergency.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK–NEW-ORLEANS-MUSIC
New Orleans musicians find way to soothe the city with music
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coronavirus and the social-distancing measures designed to fight it have nearly silenced the New Orleans music scene. Bars and restaurants are shut down. The numerous festivals held in the spring have been cancelled. Weekly second-line parades on Sundays featuring brass bands have stopped. The young musicians making a name for themselves busking on the streets in the French Quarter are gone. Jazz funerals where mourners send off loved ones with a slow dirge and then an uplifting rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In” are over. But some are still finding a way to play their music.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRIEST RELEASED
Louisiana priest convicted of molestation released on bond
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana priest convicted of molesting an altar boy has been released from jail on bond over coronavirus safety concerns. The Advertiser reports 77-year-old Michael Guidry was released Friday from St. Landry Parish Jail nearly a year after he pleaded guilty to molesting a 16-year old boy after giving him alcohol in his home. The victim told authorities about the molestation four years after it happened. KATC-TV reports Guidry, who served as the priest of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April 2019. The court has put him on house arrest with ankle an monitor as he awaits an appeal hearing for his sentencing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are joining advocates for inmates who say they are alarmed by the response from the federal Bureau of Prisons to the growing coronavirus crisis behind bars. They question whether the agency is doing enough to ensure the safety of the nearly 150,000 inmates serving time in federal facilities. And even though officials have stressed that infection and death rates inside prisons are lower compared with outside, new figures provided by the Bureau of Prisons show that out of 2,700 tests systemwide, 2,000 have come back positive, strongly suggesting there are far more COVID-19 cases left uncovered.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OIL AND GAS LAYOFFS
Louisiana oil and gas companies report layoffs amid virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least four companies in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana said workers were being laid off due to a decrease in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Acadiana Advocate reported notifications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission showed around 600 workers were already let go or expected to be laid off soon. Turner Industries said 350 workers at three facilities in Port Allen would be let go. About 180 employees with ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia will lose their jobs. Nearly 70 people will be or have been let go from Cactus Wellhead in Bossier City. An undisclosed number of workers were being laid off from Valaris in Broussard.