$30K in laptops distributed by the Walls Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With school closures across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic and students having to work from home, the Walls Project with the help of Cox Communications and ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge were able to distribute $30,000 in laptops to children from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in need of technology.
The Walls Project teamed up with 100 Black Men, Metromorphosis, Front Yard Bikes, and Southern University’s Upward Bound program to reach as many children as possible.
“To be amongst the partners selected to receive laptops through affiliation with the Walls Project is indeed an honor. These laptops will support our neediest Endeavor: Upward Bound Math and Science Participants in their online academic learning experiences.” said Rhonda L. Robinson, Director of Upward Bound TRIO Programs at Southern University.
Parents expressed their gratitude to Cox, ExxonMobil, and their non-profit partners in this initiative.
“As a parent, you always want the best for your family and at this time, everyone is facing some type of challenge to ensure they continue to provide the best for their families. Receiving this laptop is not just a gift, but it is a blessing, a lifeline and confidence that my sons can continue with their educational needs to enhance their educational experiences and requirements to secure their futures,” explained Marissa Gremillion, whose son will receive technology from this partnership.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.