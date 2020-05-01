HUD awards over $9.1M in COVID relief funds to help those in public housing

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The information below was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson today (May 1) announced that HUD will allocate $9,161,093 in COVID-19 relief funding to help low-income Americans in Louisiana who live in public housing. The funding, made available by the CARES Act legislation President Trump signed into law on March 27, 2020, will be awarded to 97 Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) in Louisiana. Nationally, grants totaling $685 million were awarded today.
“As a result of President Trump’s strong leadership, we were able to secure necessary funding through the CARES Act to help keep Americans living in public housing safe through these unprecedented times,” said Secretary Carson. “HUD has worked hard to ensure that these funds will reach public housing authorities quickly and efficiently, so they are well equipped to protect their residents and staff as we all work together as a nation to combat this invisible enemy.”
HUD Southwest Deputy Regional Administrator Leslie Bradley said, “These funds will assist public housing authorities as they prepare for, prevent and respond to the current COVID-19 crisis. They will help safeguard both public housing residents and housing authority staff.”
Housing authorities in the Baton Rouge viewing area will receive the following amounts:
- East Baton Rouge - $501,923
- Donaldsonville - $48,655
- Denham Springs - $4,350
- New Roads - $15,160
The funds will be allocated through the Public Housing Operating Fund and can be used by public housing authorities to:
Prepare for a Coronavirus Outbreak by:
- Creating or updating infectious disease outbreak plans
- Sourcing and purchasing personal protective equipment for PHA staff
- Coordinating with providers of services needed to support residents, including the costs of delivery for goods, supplies and equipment
- Coordinating with local health service providers in developing or providing guidance to staff or residents; travel for testing; or other reasons related to coronavirus
- Paying for childcare costs for residents so that they can continue to work, and childcare costs for staff performing essential functions (as defined at the state/local level)
Prevent a Coronavirus Outbreak by paying for:
- Costs related to maintaining adequate social distancing, including modifying or limiting access to communal spaces; increasing service hours to prevent crowding in waiting areas; or any other costs incurred to ensure adequate distance among staff and residents
- Costs of delivering supplies so that staff or residents can shelter in place, thereby reducing exposure to the greatest number of people
- Costs related to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including travel costs for testing or other preventive health measures related to coronavirus
- Expenses for isolating people suspected of being exposed or those at high-risk of serious complications if infected
- Costs of protecting residents (particularly high-risk residents) from exposure from interaction with PHA staff and vice versa
- Salaries of PHA staff who are unable to work because of coronavirus public health restrictions
Respond to a Coronavirus Outbreak by paying for:
- Expenses of caring for PHA staff and residents who have tested positive, but do not require immediate hospitalization, including increases in sick leave allowances for PHA staff
- Physical, personnel, or security costs incurred to limit movement
- Costs to safely transport residents who have tested positive to a quarantine facility
- Costs of supporting residents in quarantine with health-related supplies (e.g., masks and cleaning supplies)
- Expenses to safely transport residents/staff in need of medical attention
- Expenses incurred because of coronavirus restrictions impacting PHA operations (e.g., paying for transportation expenses for PHA staff who rely on public transit that is no longer available)
- Costs to facilitate and coordinate with local schools and local governments receiving funds from the Department of Education for the education of students in public housing households
- Internet connection infrastructure
- Tablets or other low-cost computers for students
In addition to the funding, HUD is announcing that PHAs may use Operating Funds and Capital Funds provided through prior Acts, for eligible Operating Fund and Capital Fund activities, or for coronavirus purposes.
For more information on HUD’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic and the actions the Department has taken, please visit //Hud.gov/coronavirus. Public Housing Authorities across the Nation have jumped into action to help assist their tenants and their communities during this unprecedented time. Read more about their stories featured in HUD’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors campaign, here.
