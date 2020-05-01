Gov. Edwards encourages people to comply with stay-at-home orders so state can get to Phase 1 of reopening

“A new day is coming for Louisiana and it will be here before we know it. I have extended the Stay at Home Order until May 15 to give all of us a little more time to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that we can begin to enter Phase One. We’ve made some gains but are not out of the woods, yet. Your safety is my main concern. I want to get our economy going again and have no doubt we will. How soon depends on you," Gov. Edwards said.