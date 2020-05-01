FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking forward to a stretch of nice weather

By Diane Deaton | May 1, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 7:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What a nice beginning to the month of May! Clear skies, light winds, and temperatures are just a bit on the cool side.

Enjoy an early Friday start in the upper 40°s to mid 50°s. And look forward to more sunshine on the way today.

Things won’t be as breezy today. Highs top out at 83°.

Overnight, lows dip down to 58° under cool and clear skies.

No mention of rain Saturday or Sunday. Mostly sunny skies both days and afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80°s. Enjoy!

