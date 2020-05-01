FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking forward to a stretch of nice weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What a nice beginning to the month of May! Clear skies, light winds, and temperatures are just a bit on the cool side.
Enjoy an early Friday start in the upper 40°s to mid 50°s. And look forward to more sunshine on the way today.
Things won’t be as breezy today. Highs top out at 83°.
Overnight, lows dip down to 58° under cool and clear skies.
No mention of rain Saturday or Sunday. Mostly sunny skies both days and afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80°s. Enjoy!
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.