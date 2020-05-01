FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead; warm temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a beautiful Friday and a wonderful way to start the month of May. Plus, many residents in the Baton Rouge area enjoyed a bonus with the flyover by the Louisiana Air National Guard and the Air Force honoring our area healthcare workers.
Get ready for a nice first weekend of May. The latest Storm Team forecast does not get quite as warm as we had been thinking, with highs Saturday and Sunday now posted in the mid 80s rather than the afternoon temperatures approaching 90° that we had been forecasting earlier in the week.
Saturday opens with temperatures in the upper 50s under mainly clear skies with fair to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Sunday starts out just a little bit warmer, in the low 60s at sunrise with partly cloudy skies through the day. Remember to put on sunscreen if you plan on spending a fair amount of time outdoors this weekend.
The First Alert Forecast heats up early next week, however, with highs near 90° Monday and Tuesday. In addition, the Storm Team will add a very slight chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Our next cold front passes through the region early Wednesday. While the front is still several days out, severe weather does not appear to be an issue, and rain chances are set at a modest 30% to 40% for the day.
Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s. That’s the temperature forecast for next Thursday and Friday too, but with plenty of sunshine both days.
Looking ahead to the following weekend (May 9 and 10), the latest guidance suggests scattered rains for one or both days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.