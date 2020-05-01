Ed Orgeron confident in team’s progress during spring

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s spring practices may have been called off after just a few sessions due to Coronavirus but the work has continued remotely and Ed Orgeron is confident that progress is being made.
“I get videos. Man, our guys are in Zoom meetings. I call our guys on the phone, I’m in touch with them," Orgeron told reporters via teleconference as he prepared to watch his former players get drafted in the NFL. "Obviously, the guys are going to hear from me once a week, they’re with their coaches everyday for an hour on the Zoom meetings so mostly they’re spending a lot of time with the assistant coaches, the position coach, but I do call them and I get their films in that they send to me and I’m in constant contact with them.”
With a record-tying 14 players drafted, including a school-record five first round picks, Orgeron has plenty of contributors to replace. “Obviously having a new quarterback, new offensive line, having a new defense, but everybody is on the same playing field. I think that the work that we’ve been putting in on a daily basis is going to help us. I think that once we get back, our guys are going to be eager. I think the biggest thing for us when we get back is going to be the quarterback and the receivers to get their timing down and catch a bunch of balls together. And I think the gelling of the offensive line. Once we do that, I think we’re going to be fine.”
The Tigers usually return to campus at the end of July to start fall camp and LSU’s Interim President recently said the university is planning to be open in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.