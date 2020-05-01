Central brother who dressed up every day at bus stop graduates amid pandemic

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Like many teenagers slated to graduate high school in May of 2020, Noah Tingle’s senior year ended wildly different than it began.
At the beginning of this school year, Noah started a tradition of greeting - and embarrassing - little brother Max every day after school.
Noah’s antics, his costumes, and the boys’ sweet story went viral. Neighbors and strangers alike donated money for new costumes to keep the adorable greetings going.
Noah said he planned to greet his brother in costume every day until graduation day.
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s stay-at-home order, there were no more bus rides home, no more greetings in costumes, no more classes.
And for Noah, like every other senior this year, there was no graduation.
On April 29, the Bus Brother posted a picture in his cap and gown.
“My heart broke in 2 knowing he won’t get to wear his cap and gown like we had hoped. BUT we are grateful and WILL focus on the positive,” the post read.
“Congratulations and Good Luck to you at LSU! Sorry your sr year was disrupted by the coronavirus. You are such a fine young man, wanting to make memories (and funny moments) for your younger brother before going off to college. And sharing this with others so we could enjoy it too - I looked forward to it daily,” one fan said in the comments.
“Congratulations! You are a special young man with so many positives that this pandemic can’t take away from you. Enjoy the feeling of success and know that it will continue to get better. Well done!” said another user.
