BREC allows local restaurants and food trucks to operate in parks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Governor’s stay-at-home-order many local restaurants have had to adjust the way they do things to delivery and curbside service.
To help and support these local businesses BREC has changed their agreement for food trucks to operate in their parks. They have lowered the fee for a monthly permit and are also allowing for brick and mortar restaurants to offer delivery service in parks across East Baton Rouge Parish as well.
“We know this is a difficult time for businesses across our community and BREC leadership is currently working on several initiatives to help stimulate the local economy while still complying with CDC orders for physical distancing,” said BREC Assistant Superintendent of Recreation Brandon Smith.
“Restaurants and food and beverage vendors have historically been there for BREC by sponsoring our programs and events, donating to amenities in our parks and serving our visitors and we want to do what we can to ensure they are able to serve as many customers as possible during this difficult time,” said Smith.
Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux & Bar, Newk’s Eatery, Louisiana Lemonade and Ninja Snowballs, LLC are part of the Parkside Pickup initiative. As their schedules will vary, the businesses are promoting them through their social media pages and neighborhood apps.
Restaurants and food trucks that are interested in participating in the Parkside Pickup initiative should contact Diane Ruggiero at druggiero@brec.org or 225-388-3007.
