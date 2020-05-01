Bengals release QB Andy Dalton after 9 years with team

View this post on Instagram

I honestly don't have the words to express my heart and gratitude towards cincinnati! You have been our home for the last 9 year... we will be forever grateful for the time we spent there!! To all of our amazing friends We met along the way... I cherish every moment we had together! So many amazing memories... and just because this chapter is over does not mean friendships are!! Y'all have pushed me spiritually, mentally and physically! Y'all have helped me step in to the woman God called me to Be.. y'all Instilled confidence, showed me grace, and loved me through the ups and downs!! Y'all became family away from family... I love y'all more than you know!! To anyone impacted by the AJD Foundation ... thank you for coming along side our mission to impact this community! Our hearts are forever changed by the children and their families... You are warriors... you are fighters!! Thank you for allowing us come along side your journey!!! A part of our hearts will always be in Cincinnati with y'all! We can't wait to see Gods work continue through @ajdfoundation! And to the Bengals... thank you for allowing us to be a part of your organization for the last 9 years! I will always remember how special game days were in the jungle!! Thank you to everyone in the organization for everything you have done for our family! We are forever grateful for our time with the bengals! Most importantly to @andydalton14 I am so proud of the man you are!! It's an honor to be by your side on this crazy journey! You are a strong man of God, you are a tremendous leader, an even better father and husband!!! I love you beyond words!!! Excited for what God has next for us!! #teamdalton! Ephesians 2:10 Thank you @sean.ohio for making this sweet video!!