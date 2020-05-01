Ascension Public Schools announces graduation ceremony schedule contingent upon state entering Phase 1 of reopening

We believe we can create a safe environment and remain in complete compliance with social distancing protocols without sacrificing these monumental events for our graduates.Our high school principals will be communicating their plans to you soon with specificity around items such as guest tickets and practices. Please join me in thanking Principal Marvin Evans, Principal Carli Francois, Principal Traci McCorkcle, and Principal Beth Templet for collaborating with district leaders to create this plan. In the days ahead, they along with their dedicated staff will be working hard to plan and host these events. It is our hope that by working together as a community, this may be a positive step towards safely restoring some normalcy while giving the sendoff our graduates so greatly deserve.”