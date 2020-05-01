Ascension Public Schools announces graduation ceremony schedule contingent upon state entering Phase 1 of reopening

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Public Schools announced Friday, May 1 its plans to hold graduation ceremonies for its seniors.
Since Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order was extended to May 15, traditional graduation ceremonies have not been held for students. However, the school district hopes to hold modified ceremonies after May 15 if the state is able to move into Phase 1 of reopening, as defined by the White House’s guidelines.
School officials believe they will be able to hold ceremonies while following strict guidelines.
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE
7 p.m., Wednesday, May 27
- St. Amant High School commencement at The Pit
7 p.m., Thursday, May 28
- East Ascension High School commencement at Spartan Stadium
7 p.m., Friday, May 29
- Donaldsonville High School commencement at Boutte Stadium
7 p.m., Friday, May 29
- Dutchtown High School commencement at Griffin Field
For these ceremonies to happen, graduates must be six feet apart and stadium capacity will be at 25%, meaning tickets will be limited. People 65 and over and those with underlying health conditions should not attend.
EATEL will live stream all four graduations on YouTube so that those who cannot or choose not to attend may still observe the ceremonies.
Attendance for graduates is optional, the school system says.
Superintendent David Alexander released the following statement:
“Please also note, if restrictions and guidelines in response to COVID-19 were to prohibit us from holding graduation ceremonies on our campuses, we are looking at other large indoor venues to accommodate these events later in the summer. Celebrating the Class of 2020 is a special honor and privilege, as it is each year. It is our highest and proudest moment as a school system as it represents the crowning moment of accomplishment for the work of these dedicated students and our long partnership with these students and their families.
We believe we can create a safe environment and remain in complete compliance with social distancing protocols without sacrificing these monumental events for our graduates.Our high school principals will be communicating their plans to you soon with specificity around items such as guest tickets and practices. Please join me in thanking Principal Marvin Evans, Principal Carli Francois, Principal Traci McCorkcle, and Principal Beth Templet for collaborating with district leaders to create this plan. In the days ahead, they along with their dedicated staff will be working hard to plan and host these events. It is our hope that by working together as a community, this may be a positive step towards safely restoring some normalcy while giving the sendoff our graduates so greatly deserve.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.