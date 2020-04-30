Some Benefiber bottles recalled due to plastic contamination

(WAFB) - Green plastic pieces or shavings from some Benefiber bottles can cause choking or other injuries if they fall into the powder and are accidentally ingested.
The company that makes Benefiber said consumers should toss out any bottles with the following numbers to prevent that from happening.
- Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790018872 Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep2021)
- Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lot: YT2Y (EXP Oct2021)
- Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lot: 7D6E (EXP Nov2021)
- Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lot: UV5C (EXP Oct2021)
- Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lot: 648H (EXP Nov2021)
The recalled bottles were sold in stores across the U.S. and online between October 28, 2019, and January 21, 2020.
To request a refund or contact the company about your bottle call 1-800-452-0051.
