Share what your local business has planned as restrictions begin to lift

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Stay at Home order is still in effect, but some Louisiana businesses have had restrictions lifted. We want to make sure you’re able to reach your customer with that information, so we created the Stand For Local section just for business owners and it’s free to use.
“Our local businesses play a vital role in our local economy,” said WAFB General Manager Joe Sciortino. “They employ our friends and our neighbors and provide many of the products and services we treasure. This crisis has been unbelievably hard on them and we want to help in any way we can."
The rules for the new normal are changing quickly. To keep up, we are asking businesses to share a video message and upload it below. We will use our platform to help get your message our to the public.
We will do our best to do whatever we can to keep our local economy strong.
