Pregnant 15-year-old reported missing
15-year-old expectant mother Elisa Davis was reported missing. Have you seen her? (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | April 30, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 1:43 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 15-year-old Elisa Davis?

Elisa was last seen near the 3700 block of Greenwood road wearing a multi-colored/blue Coca-Cola shirt and black pants, according to the Shreveport Police Department. She was carrying a small black backpack.

She is 6 months pregnant, and her family is deeply concerned about her whereabouts, according to SPD.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or contact Det. S. Roquemore at (318) 673-7020.

