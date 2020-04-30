Non-emergency dental procedures resume; new PPE concerns arise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is allowing dental offices to reopen for non-emergency procedures.
LDH released guidelines for dentists that allow them to perform routine dental services that can help prevent and/or address patients’ oral issues. Dentists are allowed to decide, with discretion, what procedures their medical team deems necessary for a patient on a case-by-case basis. However, the guidelines continue to halt cosmetic oral procedures until further notice.
“The guidelines are kind of eliminating cosmetics at this point. What they want us to do is to get the people cleaned up and handle the things that could potentially be a problem for people in the short-term,” said Dr. Allen Moore, DDS.
Dr. Moore runs a dental practice in Baton Rouge. He is preparing to reopen and accept patients. Dr. Moore says something as simple as a routine cleaning, which helps to catch any future oral issues, can be considered necessary. He says although LDH’s guidelines are vague, it’s not currently his biggest concern.
“All of the masks and a lot of PPE equipment have been bought up and sucked up by the hospitals, or even individuals buying it and even hoarding it. Now we’re coming back to work and we need that stuff,” Dr. Moore said.
Dr. Moore says he and many of his colleagues in the dental industry have limited access to personal protective equipment. He has now resorted to sanitizing gear and gowns at his practice in order to safely reuse them. Dr. Moore says he’s excited to begin helping his community again, but he also wants to ensure his team and patients remain healthy.
“We’re healthcare providers. Basically, we’re sort of on the front lines. I told my staff we’re going to get this, we’re going to protect our patients and we’re going to protect ourselves,” said Dr. Moore.
Individuals should contact their dentist to find out plans for reopening and what procedures will be available.
