Healthcare professionals, first responders can get free pastalaya Saturday, May 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Backpacker and the Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club are sponsoring a free pastalaya lunch for healthcare professionals and first responders in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and surrounding areas.
The goal of the event is to show appreciation for those working on the front lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held Saturday, May 2 beginning at 11 a.m. at The Backpacker, located at 7656 Jefferson Hwy. There will be a drive-thru pickup area for those getting meals. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles.
One plate will be handed out per badge or any American Heart Association certification card BLS, ACLS, or PALS (proof of service). Anyone who needs more than one plate should call ahead and speak to either Josh Thompson (225-362-7159), Eric Stacey (225-324-1457), or Jason Bain (225-278-2701).
The groups are asking for donations as well in order to be able to feed more workers. Anyone wishing to donate should call one of the above listed numbers.
