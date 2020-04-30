Gym to reopen in BR Friday despite Gov’s order

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of a Baton Rouge gym says he will reopen Friday despite the Governor’s stay-at-home order still being in place due to the coronavirus.
“The healthy people want to stay healthy,” said Donald Calloway, owner of Calloway’s Health and Fitness on Jefferson Highway. “We’re not interested in harming anyone.”
The gym owner says gloves and masks will be provided to people as they enter. “We’re not open to the public, only to members,” he added.
Edwards earlier this week extended his “stay-at-home” order until May 15th. It was set to expire today, April 30.
Calloway says the gym and outdoor pool will both reopen Friday, for adults only (18 and older).
The gym will allow only those 18 and older to enter and will keep its nursery closed for now.
All aerobics and similar workout classes will remain cancelled for now, Calloway said.
Calloway has operated the business for 27 years.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.