FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The weather we’ve been waiting for

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quiet and cool start to the last morning in the month of April.
Absolutely nothing on First Alert Doppler radar this morning and that will be the case for the next several days.
Erly temperatures have dropped into the low-to-mid 50°S and will end up in the mid-70°s this afternoon Under sunny skies and light northwesterly winds.
Overnight, things will be clear and cool as lows dip down to 53°.
Friday will be a lovely way to begin the gorgeous month of May; blue skies and sunshine. Highs Friday will top out around 83°.
