FIRST ALERT FORECAST: String of beautiful days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a sunny and occasionally breezy Thursday afternoon, a great day to close out April.
Everyone wants to know, “Can we expect more of the same as we roll into May?” The first days of May look good, but might not be quite the 5-star day we enjoyed April 30. Still, Friday and the weekend stay dry with plenty of sunshine, so make some plans to get outside if you can, even if it means simply enjoying the backyard. And you might want to consider the sunscreen.
Friday will be another sunny day with a morning start in the low to mid 50s and an afternoon high in the low 80s for the Red Stick. While it will be a little warmer than Thursday, the humidity remains at a very comfortable level Friday.
However, humidity will be returning slowly through the weekend and it gets warmer too, but it still looks like a winning weekend with a mostly sunny Saturday and fair to partly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday too, but the warm-up continues, with afternoon temperatures both days flirting with 90°.
The area’s next rainmaker is still on tap for next Wednesday (May 6), but the long-range model guidance continues to reduce the rain potential for that mid-week cold front.
Next Thursday and Friday (May 7 and 8) currently look to be dry days with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Beyond that, the Storm Team’s latest exclusive 10-day outlook calls for isolated to scattered rains for the following weekend.
