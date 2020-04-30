Firefighters responding to large fire on N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are responding to a fire at a gas station in the 1500 block of N Foster Drive.
Curt Monte says the fire happened around 10 a.m. at Foster Grocery. Crews are still working to put out the flames.
Monte says there was not an explosion. No injuries have been reported.
