Firefighters responding to large fire on N Foster Drive
Major fire at Chevron gas station and strip mall on North Foster Drive and Greenwell Springs. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | April 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 11:09 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are responding to a fire at a gas station in the 1500 block of N Foster Drive.

Curt Monte says the fire happened around 10 a.m. at Foster Grocery. Crews are still working to put out the flames.

Monte says there was not an explosion. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters respond to a fire at a gas station on N Foster Drive in Baton Rouge, La. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
Firefighters respond to a fire at a gas station on N Foster Drive in Baton Rouge, La. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
Firefighters respond to a fire at a gas station on N Foster Drive in Baton Rouge, La. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Source: WAFB)

WAFB has a crew en route to the scene. We will update this story when more information is available.

