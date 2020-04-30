Experts advise parents to continue immunization for babies during COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During this pandemic, parents of young children may be apprehensive about bringing their children into the doctor’s office.
OLOLCH Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Flechas explained that the fear is understandable but certain children should still go in for routine immunization.
“It’s normal human nature to be afraid of something like this but we as pediatricians are concerned that babies, especially our 12 month olds and below, are more at risk if they don’t get their vaccines than coming into the office,” she explained.
That’s why Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health pediatric clinics are taking extra precautions to make sure patients and parents stay safe.
Well child visits are taking place in the morning and sick patients are seen in the afternoons.
“For our well baby visits we are sterilizing our office overnight,” Dr. Flechas said. “We are sterilizing the exam rooms between patients. We have sick exam rooms and well exam rooms so we will never have a well baby go into an exam room that we had a sick patient in.”
Dr. Flechas explained how important it is for babies, 12-months and under, to continue receiving scheduled vaccines because babies do not have any built up immunity.
“The 2, 4, and 6 months are those really critical because you can catch these diseases without ever leaving your house,” she said. “The danger is is that your baby could actually develop a disease like Streptococcus pneumoniae or Haemophilus influenzae and those two diseases actually come from the noses and throats and for people who live in the house with them. These two diseases can cause ear infections. They can cause pneumonia but the worst case scenario is that it can cause meningitis.”
Typically, adults have had already had these vaccines and have had these diseases as children so they have built up immunity.
The concern is how babies can get these diseases from family members living in the same home.
"Parents think oh you know I’m at home, I’m not around anybody I’m fine but that’s really the case for this. For things like measles, mumps, rubella, you’re right if you’re not around anybody then you’re fine. But if you’re going to the grocery stores measles can linger in the air for several hours so if you’re not vaccinated against measles and you’re in the stroller and you go through the air where somebody just coughed with measles you could actually develop measles, said Dr. Flechas. “Some diseases actually linger in the air. We consider that an airborne pathogen and if you walk through that air and breath you can actually catch that disease.”
If parents think their baby or children are sick the best thing to do is to call the child’s pediatrician.
“I would recommend not going to the ER unless you’ve called your doctor first. Let your doctor know because your doctor may say absolutely you need to go to the ER. We don’t want you not going because you’re afraid but we also don’t want you going if you don’t need to be there. If you could do a video visit or even a telephone visit with your doctor we can treat probably 95 to 98 percent of the things at this point that way,” she said.
