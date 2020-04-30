Experts advise parents to continue immunization for babies during COVID-19

"Parents think oh you know I’m at home, I’m not around anybody I’m fine but that’s really the case for this. For things like measles, mumps, rubella, you’re right if you’re not around anybody then you’re fine. But if you’re going to the grocery stores measles can linger in the air for several hours so if you’re not vaccinated against measles and you’re in the stroller and you go through the air where somebody just coughed with measles you could actually develop measles, said Dr. Flechas. “Some diseases actually linger in the air. We consider that an airborne pathogen and if you walk through that air and breath you can actually catch that disease.”