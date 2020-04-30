Elderly man beaten at Hammond area food mart

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officers want help finding the person accused of punching an elderly man in the face with a closed fist.
The “unprovoked” beating happened at the Quick Way Food Store in Hammond, located at 14633 West University Avenue, just before 3:30 p.m. on April 19.
Officers shared a photo of a silver, four-door BMW sedan they believe the alleged assailant traveled in.
The assailant was seen with a female who had purple hair, officers said.
Anyone who can identify the assailant is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams with the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division by calling 985-277-5755 or by emailing him at Williams_DJ@hammond.org.
Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line can also be contacted by calling 1-800-554-5245. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
