Councilwoman Tara Wicker, GBR Food Bank to distribute groceries for laid off gig, contract, and hospitality workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilwoman Tara Wicker has partnered with Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to give groceries to contract, gig, and hospitality workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church.
“There are so many of our fellow citizens working in these industries who find it difficult and even impossible to qualify for or access much-needed resources. These workers are especially vulnerable, often forgotten, but represent some of the hardest working and most essential members of our community and local economy,” Councilwoman Wicker said.
Workers in need of groceries are asked to pre-register for the event. You can pre-register by clicking here.
Those who register will be issued a number that can be printed and placed on their dashboard with they arrive Saturday.
Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church is located at 1564 Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge, across from Enterprise car rental.
