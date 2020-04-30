Baker couple infected with COVID-19 quarantined in bedroom to keep kids from getting sick

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Rendell and Esie Brown are husband and wife and successfully overcame the coronavirus, but both describe their experience as the most terrible thing they have ever been through.
“I am a nurse and at this point, I did not know exactly where I contracted COVID,” said Esie, who works at Woman’s Hospital. “This virus is silent. This virus, you can’t see it. You don’t know where you contracted or where you’re getting it from.”
Her story goes back to mid-March. By late March, she had many of the symptoms and her test came back positive for COVID-19.
The couple has three children: ages 8, 9, and 13.
“I was trying to do everything I could to take precaution and try to protect myself because we also have three small kids, but I already noticed I also had a scratchy throat as well,” said Rendell.
He started noticing symptoms the same day his wife was tested. He describes the next few days as literally a life or death situation.
“As it was weakening me, it was getting stronger inside of me. My temperature was not like hers. My temperature kept rising. The highest I got was 103.7°,” said Rendell. “I remember while I was really, really sick, it was so bad that I never felt this before. I served in the military and I never experienced anything like this before that I had to grab my bible and put my hand on the bible and ask the Lord to take this away from me.”
“To see him almost to his knees in pain, weak with a fever, it just broke my heart and I just prayed so hard that God please don’t take him. Please don’t take me. I was going through the same thing as him,” said Esie.
The couple quarantined themselves in their bedroom for two weeks in the hopes of keeping their children safe. They only communicated with their kids through the door or by phone. They say to go two weeks without seeing much of their kids was extremely tough.
“That really broke our hearts. We are so close as a family,” said Rendell.
Now, the two are free of the virus. Rendell is back to working from home. Esie went back to Woman’s Hospital the week of April 20. Both say they’re still trying to regain their full strength, but one thing that helped them through one of the worst times of their lives was their faith in God and a community who prayed for them, checked on them, and dropped off food for the entire family.
“It was the love that we felt that helped pull us through all that we’ve gone through. It was a long journey and we’re still going through it, but we just thank God for all of you and we’ll never forget the love you showed towards us,” said Esie.
