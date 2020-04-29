Workers on the front lines of COVID-19 treated to boiled crawfish in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic were treated to boiled crawfish in Pointe Coupee Parish Wednesday, April 29.
Agents with Farm Bureau Insurance teamed up with local crawfish farmers to help serve nearly 700 frontline workers with
almost 2,200 pounds of boiled crawfish.
Organizers say healthcare employees and law enforcement officers were among those frontline workers served.
Agents gave frontline workers vouchers to pick up a bag of boiled crawfish at the Boiling Branch on Hospital Road.
Organizers said it was just a small way to say “thank you” for the tremendous service of frontline workers.
“We thought that there’s so much negative [news] going on that it would be a good gesture to take care of these guys who are heroes really every day, but maybe don’t get noticed or recognized as often as they should so we wanted to make sure we were helping them out.[We wanted to serve] all of the front line workers in the parish today," Chad Jarreau, with Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance, told WAFB.
