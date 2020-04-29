Waitr expands to West Baton Rouge; now hiring drivers

Area restaurants that have signed on with Waitr include Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux & Bar, Portobello’s Grill, DC’s Grill, Cou-yon’s Cajun BBQ, Court Street Cafe, Burger Me, La Bayou Bistro, Rotolos Pizzeria, Athenos, Cheesy’s Phillysteaks & More, Tasty Donuts, Serena Express, Jimmy Brown’s Patio Cafe, Mary Lee’s Doughnuts, Rio Cantina, Brown’s Café, Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill, Nino’s Grill. The company says more are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.