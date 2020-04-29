Waitr expands to West Baton Rouge; now hiring drivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Waitr is expanding its food delivery service to West Baton Rouge beginning April 29.
The app will be available in Port Allen, Brusly, Addis and Plaquemine offering an enhanced variety of restaurant choices for diners at home.
Area restaurants that have signed on with Waitr include Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux & Bar, Portobello’s Grill, DC’s Grill, Cou-yon’s Cajun BBQ, Court Street Cafe, Burger Me, La Bayou Bistro, Rotolos Pizzeria, Athenos, Cheesy’s Phillysteaks & More, Tasty Donuts, Serena Express, Jimmy Brown’s Patio Cafe, Mary Lee’s Doughnuts, Rio Cantina, Brown’s Café, Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill, Nino’s Grill. The company says more are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.
Waitr is currently hiring. Drivers can apply at waitrapp.com/become-a-driver and choose the Port Allen tab. Additionally, local restaurants looking to become a Waitr partner can learn more at waitrapp.com/for-restaurants.
