SCAM ALERT: BBB warns of online puppy scam during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana (BBB) wants to warn potential pet owners of a new online scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BBB officials say they’ve received reports of potential pet owners attempting to pay for a puppy but being scammed into paying extra for a “crate” or “insurance” to have the pet shipped because of COVID-19.
In some cases, victims were also asked to provide an alternate payment, such as a gift card, or mobile banking option that was not part of the original transaction.
Officials alternate payment are red flags that the offer or the seller is not legitimate. Carmen Million with the BB adds they probably don’t have the pet they are trying to sell.
The BBB offers these tips to avoid puppy scams:
• Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person.
.• Avoid wiring money, if possible. Use a credit card, in case you need to dispute the charges.
• Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting.
• Consider reaching out to your local animal shelter.
• Learn about fraud in your area at BBB Scam Tracker by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.