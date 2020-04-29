Run club to honor fallen BRPD officer Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Team BlueLine will hold a memorial run on Wednesday, April 29 at 4 p.m. to honor fallen Baton Rouge police officer Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr.
The run will start at the new monument at River Road and Florida Boulevard along the levee in downtown Baton Rouge. The plan is to run 1.55 miles south and then 1.55 miles back.
This event is open to anyone who can run or walk at their own pace.
Event organizers say they will be helping participants practice social distancing throughout the run/walk.
