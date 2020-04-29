Rep. Garret Graves announces over $1M in coronavirus public housing funds from HUD

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District is set to receive $1,333,817.00 in CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The operating funds provide Public Housing Agency (PHA) financial resources for the management, maintenance, and resident services, and support preventing, preparing, and responding to the Coronavirus pandemic in public housing. This new allocation comes in addition to the $4,201,613 in various HUD COVID-19 Recovery Formula Grants Graves had announced on April 10th.
Recipient Entities in the 6th Congressional District:
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of the City of Donaldsonville
- Ascension Parish
- Amount: $48,655.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of East Baton Rouge
- East Baton Rouge Parish
- Amount: $501,923.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of the Town of White Castle
- Iberville Parish
- Amount: $50,864.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of Lafourche Parish
- Lafourche Parish
- Amount: $123,406.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of the City of Thibodaux
- Lafourche Parish
- Amount: $159,661.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of the City of Denham Springs
- Livingston Parish
- Amount: 4,350.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of the Town of New Roads
- Pointe Coupee Parish
- Amount: $15,160.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of St. John the Baptist Parish
- St. John the Baptist Parish
- Amount: $132,613.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of St. Charles Parish
- St. Charles Parish
- Amount: $71,065.00
- PHA Name (Recipient): Housing Authority of the City of Houma
- Terrebonne Parish
- Amount: $226,120.00
In total, Louisiana is to receive $9,161,093 in CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds.
