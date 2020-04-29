Rep. Garret Graves announces over $1M in coronavirus public housing funds from HUD

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District is set to receive $1,333,817.00 in CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The operating funds provide Public Housing Agency (PHA) financial resources for the management, maintenance, and resident services, and support preventing, preparing, and responding to the Coronavirus pandemic in public housing. This new allocation comes in addition to the $4,201,613 in various HUD COVID-19 Recovery Formula Grants Graves had announced on April 10th.