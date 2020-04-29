Pulmonologist at OLOL answers your questions about COVID-19

“We know that patients who get critically ill outside of coronavirus that end up on a ventilator have significant illness challenges after their diseases. In the ICU world, we describe these in terms of the ability to think clearly, the ability to be weak after you’ve been very, very sick. The good news is these are things that we studied for the last 10 to 15 years and we have really good processes to try to limit those kinds of side effects," Dr. Thomas said.