Pulmonologist at OLOL answers your questions about COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the experts work to get a better understanding of how the coronavirus works, many of you still have questions, like how should we protect ourselves in public and is there a vaccine on the way? Dr. Christopher Thomas, a pulmonologist at Our Lady of the Lake Health Regional Medical Center, is answering some of your questions.
“Do not wear them in public,” Dr. Thomas said.
Members of the medical community wear them as single-use items only in a patient’s room. Dr. Thomas says the gloves are removed in a very specific way and thrown away.
“If you wear gloves in the community, you might as well be a college football player with Stickum on your hands, but Stickum only for the virus," he said.
Dr. Thomas says a shared surface in the community could have the virus on it. What’s most important is washing your hands and not touching your face.
The short answer is no.
“The good news about the antibacterial soaps, this is a virus and by definition, antibacterial doesn’t work on viruses,” Dr. Thomas said. “It’s really about the time and temperature, so warm water and that 20 seconds of soap run," he said.
Be sure to clean the top and bottom of your hands, including underneath the nails and around the cuticles.
As we figure out ways to keep the virus at bay, Dr. Thomas says when dealing with any disease, patients should never consider self-treatment.
“What we don’t have at the current state is any specific medication that treats this virus,” Dr. Thomas said. “That also means that when you’re not sick enough to be in a hospital, using any medication is not advised.”
That also includes using family members’ medications.
“Every single medication that we swallow has the potential for both positive effects and negative effects," he said.
Dr. Thomas adds that taking Tylenol or a fever reducer is okay. He also addressed the use of anti-malarial drugs to treat COVID-19.
“Quite frankly, there was some early hope that they might have some benefit. It was based on a very small series of patients. The reality is that was never high evidence science. It was based in just a desire to have something to treat,” he said.
Dr. Thomas says physicians were hopeful.
“But when we return back to how we normally think about medications, we have to have evidence. None of these medicines have any evidence that they can help. So if they don’t have evidence that they can help, we have to think about can they hurt, and all medicines have side effects," he said.
He adds that he’s not advocating for any patient to self-treat.
“Where the possibility is that either nothing happens or you get a side effect," he said.
Developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is a topic that has been both interesting and challenging for the medical field, Dr. Thomas says.
“We do have better technology in 2020 and we believe that maybe within 12 to 18 months the possibility for a vaccine is there,” Dr. Thomas said.
However, he adds that there are several viruses outside of the flu that are seasonal and do not have vaccines.
Dr. Thomas says the community shouldn’t pin their hopes on the possibility of having a vaccine.
“What I would pin my hopes on is the idea that we have better technology now," he said.
He says like some illnesses where researchers haven’t perfected a vaccine, medical professionals have learned how to teach the community how to navigate around the virus for prevention, for instance like practicing good hygiene.
Dr. Thomas says although not common, they have seen patients with both.
“When you talk about viruses, the presence of one does not absolutely prohibit the acquisition of another virus," he said.
“We did have some cases where there was the presence of a virus, plus coronavirus, so it is possible moving forward as we move into a different season that you could possibly have both," the doctor said of when the coronavirus first hit Baton Rouge.
Globally, he says the number of people infected with both viruses is quite small.
“We know that patients who get critically ill outside of coronavirus that end up on a ventilator have significant illness challenges after their diseases. In the ICU world, we describe these in terms of the ability to think clearly, the ability to be weak after you’ve been very, very sick. The good news is these are things that we studied for the last 10 to 15 years and we have really good processes to try to limit those kinds of side effects," Dr. Thomas said.
Dr. Thomas says 20 years ago there was a dramatically higher risk you would have lung issues. However, since studying specific ways to deliver medicine, the outcome is better, along with lung performance.
“As a pulmonologist, we’ve been grateful to look at some of those evidence-based therapies to show that after you get out of the ICU, some of the consequences aren’t as significant as 20 years ago, but it is not fair to say that we aren’t concerned about patients who are critically ill," the doctor said.
He says critically ill patients may face challenges other COVID-19 patients won’t.
“Those mostly revolve around neuromuscular states, your weakness. They also develop around thinking,” he said.
He says current evidence appears to show that COVID-19 patients that don’t come to the hospital, or those that come to the hospital and don’t need to be treated in the ICU, should be fine.
