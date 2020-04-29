Mayor says applications open for disbursement of CARES Act funds in EBR

Baton Rouge, La. – April 29, 2020 – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, in conjunction with Build Baton Rouge, is seeking applications from area community and non-profit organizations for $3.2 million in federal funding provided to the City-Parish through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding is available to organizations for programs and projects that prevent, prepare for and respond to the effects of the coronavirus.
“Congress moved quickly to obligate these funds to local governments, so we are moving expeditiously to get them into action so they can benefit our community,” said Mayor Broome. “It is my intention these dollars be utilized to address the most pressing needs in our community, in a COVID-19 environment.”
The notice consists of $1,932,038 of federal community development block grant funds; $955,859 in emergency solutions grant funds; and $370,057 in funding for housing opportunities for persons with AIDS. Proposals from community organizations can include programs for activities such as: job loss prevention, increased health care services, rental and mortgage assistance, homelessness prevention assistance, and others.
The City-Parish is seeking proposals by Monday, May 11, 2020, on programs and projects that utilize the funding. The notice and associated application package is posted on the City-Parish website at www.brla.gov/1509/Announcements, and is also available on the Build Baton Rouge website, at www.buildbatonrouge.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.