MaskUpEBR campaign hopes to continue reduction of spread

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though restrictions are starting to lift, it’s important to keep your guard up and wear a mask in public.
“We are all asked to love our neighbor. Show your love by wearing a face covering in public,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “This can literally save a life. Our senior citizens are our post-war generation, we owe it to them; our essential workers are on the front line for our community, we owe it to them; our families are the inspiration to get through the pandemic as safely as possible, mask up for them. Who do you mask up for?”
The grassroots public health campaign is called “Mask Up EBR.” Mayor Broome wants people to make the message, not the illness, go viral. To do this, she asks people to snap a picture and post it to social media with #MaskUpEBR.
“Face coverings can be more than just masks. Scarfs, bandanas, and folded t-shirts fitted with rubber bands will also serve the purpose. Wearing a cloth face covering limits the spread of germs. Residents should wash their cloth face coverings every day,” states a press release.
Over 200,000 face masks were donated by the Hanes Clothing Company and are being distributed by the Mayor’s office.
“Face coverings alone won’t protect a person from infection,” said Mayor Broome, urging people to continue practicing physical distancing. “There are many people that are asymptomatic and masks can help slow the spread.”
