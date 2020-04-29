MaskUpEBR campaign hopes to continue reduction of spread

“We are all asked to love our neighbor. Show your love by wearing a face covering in public,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “This can literally save a life. Our senior citizens are our post-war generation, we owe it to them; our essential workers are on the front line for our community, we owe it to them; our families are the inspiration to get through the pandemic as safely as possible, mask up for them. Who do you mask up for?”