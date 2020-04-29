Livingston Parish Schools superintendent calls for 12-month employees to return to amended work schedule on May 4

LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy announced today (Wednesday, April 29) that he will have all 12-month employees return to work at their assigned campuses and the central office on May 4 in an effort to begin a phased-in work recovery from the COVID-19 closures that have been in effect since the governor’s call for a statewide stay-at-home order on March 22.
Murphy said those returning 12-month employees will have an amended work schedule, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday. And while those employees will be on their campuses and administrative sites, those facilities will remain closed to the public.
“Given the critical juncture we are now facing, I believe it’s important that we reinstate our 12-month employees to begin moving forward with finalizing and implementing plans for this summer and into the fall to be adequately prepared for whatever challenges remain ahead,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the district is taking into consideration the health and well-being of every employee. He said the district will follow state and federal guidelines for essential employees by maintaining social distancing, complying with group size limitations and prescribing to health recommendations. All employees will be supplied with any needed PPE equipment that allows them to perform their job duties and responsibilities.
“We’ve also informed any 12-month employees who have existing health issues, who may be exhibiting symptoms, or who have other health-related concerns, that they will be allowed to take leave beginning May 4,” Murphy said.
Murphy noted that the 2019-2020 school year will end on its regularly scheduled day of May 22. Teachers and school leaders are currently delivering meaningful educational instruction through a blended model of distance learning to all students. Final report cards for grade levels will be sent out on June 2. Graduation ceremonies and other related activities have been postponed, at a minimum, until the month of June and possibly later.
Livingston Parish Public Schools will offer credit recovery opportunities through summer education. Virtual learning will be available for the various grade levels, and in some isolated cases, a limited number of students may receive in-person instruction at a campus location, pending state allowances. Murphy said the district plans to hold possibly one or two summer sessions for high school credit recovery in grades 9-11, noting that the format may include one session in June and a second session in July, or a single larger session that begins in mid-summer.
The district will begin taking applications for pre-K and Kindergarten students on June 1. Applications may be accessed on-line and returned via e-mail; and pending the state’s guidelines, they may be accessed at the child’s home-based school between June 1-5. Parents are encouraged to visit www.lpsb.org or https://lpearlychildhood.wixsite.com/lpearlychildhood for more information.
