Livingston Parish Schools superintendent calls for 12-month employees to return to amended work schedule on May 4

Livingston Parish Public Schools will offer credit recovery opportunities through summer education. Virtual learning will be available for the various grade levels, and in some isolated cases, a limited number of students may receive in-person instruction at a campus location, pending state allowances. Murphy said the district plans to hold possibly one or two summer sessions for high school credit recovery in grades 9-11, noting that the format may include one session in June and a second session in July, or a single larger session that begins in mid-summer.