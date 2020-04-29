Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LOUISIANA-POLICE SHOOTING
Louisiana police agency identifies officers shot, killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police department Tuesday released the names of two of its officers who were ambushed by a man accused in an earlier domestic abuse killing. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr., 45, died from his injuries Sunday. The 21-year veteran officer received the rank of lieutenant posthumously. The other officer injured in Sunday’s incident is Cpl. Derrick Maglone, 35, who has served the department for seven years. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a police spokesman, said in a news release that Maglone is recovering from his injuries.
New Orleans won't go with business tweaks allowed Friday
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In much of Louisiana, business owners are cautiously looking forward to slight relaxations of statewide rules set up to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Gov. John Bel Edwards said those change could begin Friday. But New Orleans restaurants won't open outdoor tables and mall stores won't have curbside service — even though the governor cited it as meeting federal guidelines for wider reopening. Edwards repeated Tuesday that localities are free to enact rules tighter than the state’s. New Orleans has had about 6,400 of the state’s 27,300 COVID-19 cases, and 410 of the approximately 1,750 deaths from the disease.
Louisiana lawmakers approve emergency summer elections plan
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters will have more early voting time and expanded mail-in balloting options in the July and August elections because of the coronavirus outbreak. The emergency elections plan submitted by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin won legislative passage in a 31-8 Senate vote and a 62-39 House vote. Results were released Monday night. Lawmakers aren’t currently in session, so they voted by emailed and faxed ballots. A mix of Democrats and Republicans backed it. Opposition came from some Republicans who objected to the mail-in voting expansion. Ardoin will use the plan to manage the July 11 presidential primary and an August 15 municipal election.
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.
Takeaways from a trend toward natural flood controls
Ex-New Orleans mayor out of prison due to virus threat
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former New Orleans mayor convicted in a corruption case has been released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic. News outlets report 63-year-old Ray Nagin got out of federal prison Monday. His brother-in-law says Nagin was home with family in the Dallas area. The former mayor was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014. His release comes as the Federal Bureau of Prisons allows inmates who may be vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, and have served more than half of their sentence for a nonviolent crime, to be sent home.
Police: Man ambushed police; stood over body, kept shooting
Police documents say a man ambushed officers sent to interview him about a killing hours earlier, then stood over a dead officer's body while continuing to shoot him. Police tell The Associated Press that a second officer remains in critical condition Monday, though alert and talking. On Monday, police released two statements filed Sunday for the arrest of 36-year-old Ronnie DeWayne Kato Jr., who was taken into custody after a standoff. He faces charges including murder, attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.
Barges hit Mississippi bridge, some drift into 2nd bridge
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — An official says barges hit a 90-year-old railroad bridge over the Mississippi River, and some then drifted back into a newer bridge under which the towboat had just passed. The Vicksburg Post reports that the old U.S. 80 railroad bridge was closed after the accident on Monday. It also reports that the Interstate 20 bridge and the parallel historic bridge each was hit once earlier this month.