La. Supreme Court to hear arguments via video call for first time in court’s 200+ year history

The court will hear seven arguments over those two days, including matters which were originally set for the March docket that were postponed due to social and physical distancing recommendations. Arguments set for Monday, June 8 will begin at 2 p.m., while arguments on Tuesday, June 9 are set for 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. During sitting weeks, the Supreme Court livestreams oral arguments via the court’s website here.